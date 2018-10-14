Football

Sarri lifts lid on Higuain’s failed summer transfer to Chelsea

By
Bengaluru, October 14: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted that he misses linking up with Gonzalo Higuain a lot and refused to rule out that he wanted to bring him to the London club.

Higuain who has joined AC Milan on a two-year loan deal this summer was reportedly a target for the Italian boss who wanted to bring the player along with Jorginho to Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea only succeeded to bring the midfielder from Naples dashing hopes of a reunion of the two.

Higuain recently claimed that it was only the manager who wanted him at Chelsea, not the club, henceforth the move did not materialize. However, in an interview with Corriere dello Sport when Maurizio Sarri was asked repeatedly about the Argentine and he chose to remain silent on the matter. He, however, heaped praise on the player.

Asked if he wanted Higuain at Chelsea, Sarri told Corriere dello Sport: "Whatever response I give will be considered wrong and put words into my mouth.

"All I can say is that I feel Gonzalo left Napoli too soon. If he had stayed for another season, I think we could’ve been in a condition to win.

"Higuain was a part of the fantastic mechanism we created, we understood each other so well.

"It was perfect synchronicity and the regrets will probably stick with us.

"I miss Higuain a great deal. I miss him because he’ll keep scoring goals until the day he dies.

"He is a goal machine, a systematic and automatic jackpot."

Higuain spent one season under Sarri and impressed massively during that period where he even became the top scorer of the league, hitting 36 goals in 35 Serie A matches.

However, he had a fallout with Napoli president the following season which resulted in a departure to Juventus where he won two consecutive leagues before moving to Milan earlier this year.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 15:01 [IST]
