Scaloni Addresses Uncertainty Over Messi's Participation In The 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi recently suggested he might not participate in the 2026 World Cup. However, Lionel Scaloni has downplayed this, stating that Messi still has time to decide. Argentina has already secured their spot in the upcoming tournament, leading the South American qualifiers with one match remaining.

Messi played what he described as his last competitive home game in Argentina against Venezuela. He scored twice in their 3-0 victory but missed a hat-trick due to an offside call. Despite being the top scorer in South America's World Cup qualifiers with eight goals, Messi will skip Argentina's final match against Ecuador to focus on his fitness for the MLS season.

After the Venezuela match, Messi gave a cryptic response when asked about his participation in next year's World Cup, saying "we'll see." Scaloni remains hopeful that Messi will join the squad. "I don't think it's right to put a percentage on it today because I honestly don't know," Scaloni explained.

"Many things can happen. We already have a core group of players; everyone knows that," Scaloni added. Decisions will be made once they know how many spots are available. Regarding Messi, Scaloni hasn't discussed it with him personally and only knows what was publicly stated.

Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup after leading Argentina to victory. He ended the tournament with ten goal involvements—seven goals and three assists—sharing the highest tally. Additionally, he guided Argentina to consecutive Copa America victories in 2021 and 2024.

The uncertainty surrounding Messi's future participation adds intrigue to Argentina's World Cup plans. His decision will significantly impact both his legacy and Argentina's prospects in international football.