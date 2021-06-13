Scotland vs Czech Republic: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 13: Scotland will be looking to get their Euro 2020 campaign off to a good start when they host the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in the Group D encounter. The Scots will make a return to a major football championship for the first time since 1998 while the Czech will play their seventh-consecutive European Championships.
Scotland have a decent record against the Czech Republic, especially in more recent years, winning each of the duo's last three encounters. However, Czech Republic are capable of getting a result against better sides and must take inspiration from heroes of the past to put a respectable showing at the Euros.
Match Details
Date: 14th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 6:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow
TV Channel & Live Streaming: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV, JioTV
Key players to watch out for:
Scotland: Che Adams' form could be a key factor for the Scots ahead of Euro 2020. Adams enjoyed a respectable season for Southampton, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in the Premier League, but he has especially shone for his nation in recent outings. In just four appearances, Adam has scored two goals including one in each of his past two games.
Czech Republic: Czech will also rely massively on their star attacker Patrick Schick who is likely to be their focal point going forward. He hasn’t had the best of luck at the international level due to injury issues however has impressed ahead of the opener, scoring in a 6-2 win over Estonia and netted again in their final warm-up match, a 3-1 victory against Albania.
Head-to-Head:
Scotland wins: 1
Czech Republic wins: 4
Draws: 1
Last meeting: Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
Dream11 Prediction:
Scotland goes into the game as a team in form. They have a well-rounded team and have the home advantage at Hampden Park. Czech Republic’s form is hot and cold, but they are a squad with plenty of experience at this level. Both teams will see this game as a must-win fixture considering the strength of the two other teams in Group D and the tie hence could turn out to be a well-contested game.
Scotland probable lineup (3-5-2): David Marshall; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams
Czech Republic probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - David Marshall
Defenders - Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Vladimir Coufal
Midfielders - Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Scott McTominay, John McGinn
Strikers - Che Adams (C), Patrik Schick