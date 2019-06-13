Football

Sergio Cidoncha joins Kerala Blasters from Jamshedpur

By
Sergio Cidoncha
Sergio Cidoncha has joined Kerala Blasters on a two-year deal. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, June 13: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC continued their summer recruitment spree by completing a two-year deal for the former Jamshedpur FC striker Sergio Cidoncha.

The 28-year-old forward had joined the Miners before the start of the ISL 2018-19 season, making 12 appearances overall and scoring three and assisting a further three goals.

Blasters announced the deal via their Twitter handle, adding to a growing list of substantial names that have already joined the Eelco Schattorie-led unit.

The list includes Nigerain star Bartholomew Ogbeche, who had left NorthEast United FC recently and the UAE based Zayed Bin Waleed.

Before coming to in India, the Spaniard played his entire career in his native Spain, taking turns to represent a host of clubs. Beginning with Atletico Madrid's youth teams, Cidoncha slowly moved up the ranks, ending his time in the capital by making it till the Los Rojiblancos' reserve team. He then moved to Real Zaragoza before turning out for the likes of Albacete and Ponferradina.

Upon putting pen-to-paper on the deal, the forward said, "I'm very happy to be part of the KBFC Family. I'll put in my best to help the club achieve their goals for this year and I'm very thankful for this opportunity. Can't wait to start the new season."

Schattorie was also happy to have Cidoncha on board, "A very warm welcome to Sergio to the Kerala Blasters Team. He is an all-rounder who can play at several positions and score goals or provide assists. I'm very excited to have him on board and hope to have a wonderful season with him."

(With ISL Media inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
