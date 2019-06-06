ISL transfer news: Bartholomew Ogbeche signs up for Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru, June 6: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have completed the signing of Nigerain star Bartholomew Ogbeche, who had left NorthEast United FC recently.
The move sees the 34-year-old striker, who had been linked with the Kochi-based club for while, reunite with his former Highlanders boss Eelco Schattorie, who took over the reins of the south coast club a month ago.
Schattorie's presence will be an added bonus as the Dutchman already has an idea about the strengths and weaknesses of his former Highlanders forward and he was quite excited to welcome his ward back.
Ogbeche had joined NorthEast ahead of the 2018-19 season and ended the campaign as the team's highest scorer with 12 goals.
Blasters had made some promising signings including that of the UAE-based Zayed Bin Waleed and with Ogbeche joining them, they have more options upfront.
Ogbeche, took very little time to get himself acquainted in ISL with the intensity and demands of the league.
He scored four goals in the first three matches that included a sensational 10-minute hat-trick against the then defending champions, Chennaiyin FC. The Frenchman was a nightmare for defenders throughout the course of the season as they failed to cope with his classical style of play.