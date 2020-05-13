Football
Serie A set to resume on June 13 following coronavirus pandemic

By Ryan Benson

Turin, May 14: Serie A announced June 13 as its schedule resumption date for the 2019-20 season following a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated," Lega Serie A said in a statement.

All sport in Italy has been suspended since March 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in the country.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
