Shinji Kagawa, Nuri Sahin may leave Borussia Dortmund as interest from Sevilla. Fenerbahce grows

Bengaluru, August 28: Out of favour Borussia Dortmund midfielders Shinji Kagawa and Nuri Sahin could be on their way out of the Bundesliga club before the deadline day, according to reports.
While La Liga side Sevilla and Ligue 1's Marseille are interested in the Japanese midfielder, Sahin could be propped up by Turkish club Fenerbahce.
Dortmund have a surplus of midfielders at the moment and the addition of two more - Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel - have pushed Kagawa and Sahin to the fringes. The duo was even left out of the squad for Dortmund's Bundesliga opener against RB Leipzig, which Dortmund won 4-1. Witsel even scored a brilliant overhead kick against Leipzig and that more or less sent the message to Kagawa and Sahin that it's time to leave.
Borussia Dortmund’s 30 year old Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin is linked with a possible move to Fenerbahce. Do you think he is the midfielder Fenerbahce should go for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DyLORcZkY2— This is Kadiköy Podcast (@TISKPodcast) August 25, 2018
While Sahin at least featured in a couple of pre-season matches for Dortmund, Kagawa was not involved at all. Dortmund will hope to sell Sahin, whose contract will expire at the end of the season, this year to prevent him from leaving the club on a free transfer.
Kagawa still has two years left in his contract but the Japanese midfielder is eager to get more playing time in the first team of any top European side. Both Sahin and Kagawa were part of the Borussia Dortmund squad that won the Bundesliga in the 2010-11 season.
Sahin and Kagawa left for greener pastures after the title triumph. Sahin moved to Real Madrid but returned after to Dortmund in the winter transfer window of the 2012-13 season after a disappointing spell at the Galaticos.
On the other hand, Kagawa joined Manchester United in 2012 and enjoyed a fairly successful spell there before returning in the summer transfer window of the 2014-15 season.
For the second time, it appears that these two will leave the club within the next three days of the transfer window.