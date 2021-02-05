Should Manchester United allow Pogba to leave?

Kolkata, February 5: Paul Pogba looks certain to leave Manchester United as his brother Mathias has cast fresh doubt over his future at Old Trafford.
United triggered a one-year extension in Pogba’s contract to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer this summer and now he has only 18 months remaining in his current deal.
His future has long been the subject of much speculation, with Real Madrid and Juventus both credited with an interest.
After a mixed couple of seasons, the French World Cup-winner was enjoying some success this season. He was recently voted player of the month for his performances in January, a month in which United rose to the top of the Premier League table.
Should United let him go?
There are not many talents like Pogba in world football right now. But with the player himself having made up his mind to puruse a new challenge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shoulld not let him leave for free.
If an agreement on an extension cannot be reached, the club should do all to cash in on him in the summer and make arrangements to bring in a replacement for him ahead of next season.