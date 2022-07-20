Should Spurs sign Memphis Depay on a cut-price deal?

Bengaluru, July 20: Former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could get his second chance to make his mark in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen on his signing this summer.
The
Netherlands
international
finds
himself
out
of
favour
at
Barcelona
having
made
his
dream
move
to
the
Catalan
club
just
a
year
back.
With
the
Blaugrana
having
signed
the
duo
of
Raphinha
and
Robert
Lewandowski,
Depay
has
been
made
available
for
sale
by
Xavi
Hernandez
and
Spurs
have
already
made
their
move.
The Lilywhites have made an offer worth £15 million for the attacker but Barcelona are seemingly holding out for a further £2 million as per reports. The Dutchman had a decent debut season at Camp Nou, having scored 13 goals in 37 games across all competitions following his free transfer to Camp Nou. However, he seems to have fallen down in the pecking order and could be on his way to a new club this summer.
Spurs have been heavily active so far during the summer transfer window having signed players like Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic while Clement Lenglet has also joined on a season-loan.
Richarlison has added plenty of depth and quality to the Spurs attack but they could still do with yet another quality signing up front and Depay looks more than capable of providing that.
The
28-year-old
is
equally
comfortable
playing
on
the
flanks
as
well
as
upfront.
Capped
80
times
for
his
country
to
this
date,
his
arrival
would
add
plenty
of
experience
to
the
Spurs
attack.
Depay did not have the best of times during his first spell in English football but has since proven himself in France and Spain. A second chance in the Premier League should be enough for him to showcase his true ability. At a cut-price deal, Depay would be a solid addition to the north London club and could turn them into potential Premier League challengers.