Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Silva defends VAR after 'tough' decisions against Everton

By Tommy Doleman
Marco Silva

Liverpool, October 29: Everton manager Marco Silva has defended VAR after two decisions went against the Toffees in their 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Saturday (October 26).

The Merseyside club took a 2-1 lead at the weekend when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored, but the visitors were denied a penalty as Richarlison seemed to be held by his marker at a set-piece.

Brighton went on to score a controversial penalty as Michael Keane was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Connolly, before Lucas Digne put through his own net in stoppage time.

Former Watford and Hull City manager Silva is under pressure at Everton having won just one of his last five Premier League games with the club in 16th place, but defended the technology and was keen to support the referees.

"VAR is in football to stay. Of course, now it is the first season in the Premier League and in some other countries, when they have the first season they have some issues as well," he told reporters.

"Of course we have to support and give big respect to all the referees and the VAR. Unfortunately for us as a football club, the last decisions were really tough against us.

"In the right moment we are here to give our feedback and feelings as manager, not just mine but also those of other managers, our expectations and ways we think it can improve.

"It’s up to us to keep supporting even if in some moments it is difficult to understand, and for us at Everton at the beginning of the season, it has been really tough to understand some of the things.

"It’s here. Unfortunately it hasn’t been good to us so far, but we hope it will be in the future."

More MARCO SILVA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue