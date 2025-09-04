Football Slovakia vs Germany Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 22:53 [IST]

Slovakia vs Germany Live Streaming: The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign for Group A gets underway on Thursday, September 4, 2025, as Germany travel to Slovakia's Národný futbalový štadión. The German side, four-time World Cup champions and a mainstay in every tournament since 1950, aim to continue their dominance in Europe and secure a strong start on the road to North America next year.

After a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, where Spain eliminated them on home soil, Julian Nagelsmann's squad regrouped impressively, going eight matches unbeaten. Germany topped their Nations League group and edged past Italy 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

However, the semi-final defeat to Portugal (2-1) and the inconsequential third-place loss to France in Stuttgart left lingering questions. Now, the focus shifts fully to World Cup qualification, where the reigning European powerhouses are clear favourites to top Group A, which also includes Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. A victory against Slovakia would be the ideal way to kick off their qualifying journey.

Slovakia, meanwhile, are seeking just their second World Cup appearance as an independent nation, having debuted at South Africa 2010. The Falcons, coached by Francesco Calzona, have struggled for form in recent months. March saw them fail to earn promotion from Nations League C after losing 1-0 to Slovenia in a two-legged play-off in Ljubljana. Since June 2024, Slovakia have managed wins only against Estonia and Azerbaijan across 13 fixtures, highlighting their inconsistent run. Despite being the second seeds in the group, the Falcons face an uphill battle to finish in the top two and secure a place in the final qualifying rounds.

Thursday's clash offers Slovakia an early test against one of football's elite sides. Any points gained would be a significant boost to their campaign, while Germany will be eager to assert their superiority and send a statement to the rest of Group A. With both sides having much at stake, the match promises to be a crucial encounter in the early stages of World Cup 2026 qualification.

This game will not only set the tone for Germany but also provide Slovakia a rare opportunity to challenge a European heavyweight and gather momentum in a tough qualifying group.

