Spurs Boss Thomas Frank Critiques Referee Decision After Newcastle Defeat In EFL Cup

Thomas Frank expressed frustration over a referee mistake that impacted Tottenham's performance against Newcastle in the EFL Cup. Despite more shots on target, Spurs were eliminated after a 2-0 loss.

Thomas Frank expressed his dissatisfaction with referee Chris Kavanagh's decision during the EFL Cup match where Tottenham Hotspur faced Newcastle United. Spurs were eliminated after a 2-0 defeat, with goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade. Frank believed Schar's goal should have been disallowed due to an incident involving Djed Spence, who was adjusting his boot when the corner was taken.

Frank voiced his frustration over the referee's call, which he felt impacted the game's outcome. "Always disappointing to lose, always disappointing to go out of the tournament that we would love to progress in," Frank told BBC Radio 5 Live. He highlighted that small margins decided the match and noted two mistakes, including one by referee Chris Kavanagh.

The incident occurred when Schar scored from a Sandro Tonali corner while Spence was on the ground fixing his boot. Spurs protested as they were effectively a player down during this crucial moment. Frank mentioned discussing the matter with Kavanagh but chose to keep their conversation private.

Despite having more shots (11) and double the efforts on target (six compared to three) than Newcastle, Spurs struggled to convert their chances into goals. They managed only 0.7 expected goals (xG) from their opportunities. Frank made four changes from their previous win against Everton but acknowledged the difficulty in maintaining balance amid a hectic schedule.

"It was very difficult, to be honest," Frank remarked about managing team rotations. He noted that while Newcastle made eight changes, Spurs opted for four to remain competitive. The team aimed to perform well tactically while meeting their criteria despite facing Everton, Newcastle, and Chelsea within a short period.

Frank emphasised the challenge of resting some players while ensuring others could perform at their best. The busy schedule required careful management of player fitness and tactical execution across consecutive matches.