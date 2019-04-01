Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer will succeed at Man United – Beckham

By
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
David Beckham endorsed former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment at Old Trafford

London, April 1: David Beckham believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue to do a "great job" at Manchester United following his permanent appointment.

United favourite Solskjaer signed a three-year contract with the Premier League giants after replacing Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December.

Solskjaer has only overseen one Premier League defeat since arriving to boost United's top-four chances, while the Red Devils are preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

And former United star Beckham – who played alongside Solskjaer during the club's treble-winning season in 1998-99 – backed the Norwegian to succeed.

"It's great he has done an incredible job, so he deserves the contract he has got," Beckham told Sky Sports News.

"He is loved by the fans and the players and everyone else at the club.

"He has done a great job and it will continue because real fans love him. It's great for the club and great for him."

United were underwhelming in Solskjaer's first match since permanently taking charge, edging Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Level on points with third-placed Tottenham but only a point clear of Arsenal – who face Newcastle United on Monday – United travel to Wolves on Tuesday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMD 3 - 2 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue