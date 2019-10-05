Football
Son to Napoli? Agent leaves door open to Spurs exit

By Sacha Pisani
Son Heung-min

London, October 5: Tottenham star Son Heung-min would be open to a future move to Serie A side Napoli, according to his agent Thies Bliemeister.

Son has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League and Europe since joining Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

The South Korea international has scored 70 goals for Spurs, while he played a key role in the club's memorable run to last season's Champions League final.

However, a new adventure in Italy could interest the 27-year-old, who has netted three goals in all competitions this term.

"I've never brought a player to Napoli, but I'd like to because Maradona, my favourite player, played for them," Bliemeister told Radio Marte's 'Si gonfia la rete'.

"I've talked to Napoli in the past, with executives who are no longer at the club. I'll take advantage of this double-header with Salzburg to talk to them.

"As for Son at Napoli, why not? You can never say never in football. Son likes Italy, the food and Italian people.

"It's not easy to take him from Tottenham because he costs a lot but, one day, who knows?"

Son scored the opening goal in Tottenham's humiliating 7-2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday as Spurs look to bounce back against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
