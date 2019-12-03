Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Asian Games 2019: Indian women begin title defence with dominating win

By
Indian women begin title defence with dominating win

Pokhara, Dec. 3: The Indian women's football team began their South Asian Games 2019 campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win over the Maldives on Tuesday (December 3).

Bala Devi grabbed a brace and Dangmei Grace, Manisha and Jabamani Tudu all scored a goal apiece to hand the team three points at the Pokhara Stadium in Nepal. It only took five minutes for coach Maymol Rocky's side to take the lead through Grace, who rifled in a shot from the right flank.

Bala Devi, who returned last week from a trial with Scottish club Rangers WFC, scored two in quick succession to put India in a commanding position. In the 25th minute, she latched on to a pass from Jabamani from the left flank to score. Eight minutes later, she was on the end of a cross from substitute Manisha - making no mistake with the finish.

ALSO READ: South Asian Games 2019: Mehuli Ghosh shoots 10m air rifle gold with world record score of 253.3; India sweeps all medals | Indian men's and women's Kho Kho teams storm into the finals; aims second consecutive gold

India went into the break leading by three goals and ten minutes into the second half, Aditi Chauhan and Bala were replaced by Panthoi Chanu and Anju Tamang respectively.

The defending champions ended the game on a high with two goals in two minutes in the closing moments of the game. Manisha powered home a goal with skipper Ashalata Devi providing the assist in the 87th minute and just a minute later, Jabamani added the fifth as she headed the ball past the keeper from Manisha's lofted pass.

Sikki Reddy-Meghana Jakkampudi, Gayatri Gopichand enter quarters | India clinch two gold medals in the badminton team event | Indian men, women's TT teams win gold medals

The win puts India on the top of the points table with hosts Nepal grabbing a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the day.

India will now take on Sri Lanka in their next match, which will take place on Thursday (December 5) at the same venue.

Source: AIFF Release

More SOUTH ASIAN GAMES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 21:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue