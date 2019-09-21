Football
Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth: Cherries go third with battling victory

By Ryan Benson
Bournemouth
Bournemouth have gone third in the Premier League table after a hard-fought 3-1 win at Southampton.

London, September 21: First-half goals from Nathan Ake and Harry Wilson were added to late on by Callum Wilson as Bournemouth claimed a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday to go third in the Premier League table.

Saints kept Bournemouth at bay for just 10 minutes, as Ake beat Kevin Danso in the air from a Diego Rico corner to power a header home.

Joshua King thought he had made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark, only for a VAR review to disallow it for offside.

They did not have to wait much longer, however, as Wilson guided Philip Billing's cut-back into the bottom-right corner with 35 minutes played.

Saints pulled one back from the spot through James Ward-Prowse early in the second half after Steve Cook had clumsily tripped Che Adams.

Bournemouth were controversially denied a spot-kick of their own when Cedric Soares sent King tumbling after an hour.

And although Saints piled the pressure on towards the end, a calamitous mix-up between goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Jan Bednarek in stoppage time allowed Wilson to wrap up a first ever win away to Southampton.

Full Time: SOU 1 - 3 BOU
Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
