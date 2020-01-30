Kyle Walker-Peters swaps Tottenham for Southampton

London, January 30: Southampton have confirmed the signing of Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham.
The full-back moves to the south coast for the rest of the 2019-20 season having struggled for playing time at Spurs.
Walker-Peters made just five appearances in all competitions under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, his last outing coming in a 3-1 Champions League defeat away to Bayern Munich in December.
A product of Tottenham's youth system, the 22-year-old is looking forward to working under Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl as he seeks to feature more regularly in the remainder of the campaign.
Welcome to #SaintsFC, @KWPeters! 😇 pic.twitter.com/tiEGsVCAzq— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 29, 2020
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity I've been given by the manager and the club," Walker-Peters told Southampton's official website.
"I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football.
"I had a chat with the manager and he assured me I was the type of player he liked and I got that feeling from watching Southampton that I could fit in well."
Walker-Peters' arrival at Southampton could clear the way for the departure of fellow defender Cedric Soares, who has been strongly linked with a loan move to Arsenal.