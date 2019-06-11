Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spain 3 Sweden 0: Second-half flurry sees La Roja's 100 per cent start continue

By Opta
Spain captain Sergio Ramos celebrates after converting a penalty
Spain captain Sergio Ramos celebrates after converting a penalty

Madrid, June 11: Spain made it four wins from as many games in Euro 2020 qualifying despite coach Luis Enrique's continued absence as a second-half flurry saw them beat Sweden 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday (June 10).

Luis Enrique has been on leave since March due to a family emergency, but Robert Moreno continues to keep the ship on course in his stead, with Serio Ramos, Alvaro Morata and Alvaro Oyarzabal scoring in the final 26 minutes to send Spain five points clear in Group F.

Sweden could count themselves extremely fortunate to remain on level terms until the break, as Robin Olsen was forced into several fine saves and Dani Parejo had a goal controversially disallowed.

But Spain eventually found a way past Olsen via Ramos' penalty, before Morata netted the game's second spot-kick and Oyarzabal wrapped up the routine win.

It did not take Spain long to establish control and they went close in the 14th minute when Fabian Ruiz's long-range strike was acrobatically tipped over by Olsen.

That was the first of four vital saves in as many minutes, as Olsen then parried a goal-bound Parejo volley wide, palmed away Ramos' header from the resulting corner and kept Isco's placed effort out.

A few moments later Spain were harshly denied the lead for an apparent offside against Parejo before he squared to Rodrigo Moreno for an easy finish.

The onslaught resumed after the break and Spain finally got the breakthrough just past the hour, as Ramos swept home from the spot after Sebastian Larsson was adjudged to have handled a Marco Asensio cross.

Morata – Asensio's replacement – followed Ramos' example five minutes from time, converting after being felled by Mikael Lustig's clumsy lunge.

A straightforward win was completed soon after – Oyarzabal curling a wonderful left-footed effort out of Olsen's reach after Fabian's pass.

More EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFICATION News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 16 - June 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue