Spain vs Poland, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

By
Spain host Poland in Match 24 of Euro 2020
Bengaluru, June 18: Spain and Poland will go in search of their first Euro 2020 win at the Estadio de La Cartuja as they look to improve from their opening day disappointment.

Spain failed to breach the Swedish defence in the opening game and had to settle for a goal-less draw while Poland slumped to a shock defeat to Slovakia after Grzegorz Krychowiak sent off.

So the stakes are high for both nations particularly with Slovakia, who are playing Sweden on Friday (June 18), sitting at the top of Group E with three points.

Spain vs Poland Match Details

Date: Sunday, 20th June 2021 (IND)

Time: 12:30 am (IST)

Venue: La Cartuja in Seville, Spain

TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4

Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV

Key Players to Watch in Spain vs Poland

Spain: Alvaro Morata had a game to forget against Sweden. So, Luis Enrique may include Gerard Moreno in his place against the Polish side. Moreno has had a brilliant season with Villareal scoring 30 goals in all competitons. And with Spain having no luck in front of goal in the last game, Moreno's inclusion may change that.

Poland: Robert Lewandowski was not even close to his usual best in Poland's opening Euro 2020 game against Slovakia. But he is still Poland’s best player and is the biggest game-changer in world football currently. Players like him respond to the big occasions and it could occur against Spain.

Spain vs Poland Head to Head

Total Meetings so far: 10

Spain wins: 8

Draws: 1

Poland wins: 1

Recent meeting: Spain 6-0 Poland

Dream11 Prediction for Spain vs Poland

This could be a firecracker of a game with both teams looking for a win. Spain are likely to be on the front foot for the majority of the game but considering Poland's star-studded line-up they could take advantage of any of the slipup.

Possible starting line-ups

Spain Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres

Poland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Maciej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski, Mateusz Klich; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski, Przemyslaw Frankowski

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders - Maciej Rybus, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba

Midfielders - Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski, Koke, Daniel Olmo, Ferran Torres

Strikers - Gerard Moreno (Captain), Robert Lewandowski (Vice-Captain)

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 12:29 [IST]
