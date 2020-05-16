Coronavirus: Sporting world has it eyes on Germany as Bundesliga resumes

Bengaluru, May 16: German football will be the cynosure of all eyes as the Bundesliga becomes the first major league to resume after the complete shutdown of sports all over the world due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Topping the weekend fixtures bill will be the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 - a fixture that would normally be played out in front of 80,000 raucous fans.
This time there will be eerie silence with only around 200 people pitchside and in the stands, including medics, security, hygiene staff and certain media personnel.
Just like the radical changes come up by the K League, the Bundesliga will also adhere to strict social distancing norms, with everyone except the players required wear a mask.
One major change brought in because of the circumstances will be clubs being allowed five substitutions - a move designed to help clubs cope with what could be a pile-up of fixtures.
Portraits of fans will be set up as stadiums will be empty for the so-called ghost games. Strict health and safety protocols will be in place as opinion is still divided about the rights and wrongs of top-tier football returning while no vaccine is yet available for the killer virus.
From a sporting perspective the Bundesliga title race could still turn into a classic. Dortmund are in second place with nine games remaining, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich who are seeking an eighth successive crown. RB Leipzig are a further point in arrears.
Meanwhile, Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will have to sit out of the tie against Wolfsburg for breaking the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quarantine rules as he went out to buy a tube of toothpaste.
Bayern travel to Union Berlin on Sunday (May 17) with the hosts likely to be without coach Urs Fischer, who left the team's mandatory seven-day isolation camp ahead of the season restart.
Leipzig host Freiburg while Borussia Moenchengladbach, still in the hunt a further point behind in fourth place, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt.
