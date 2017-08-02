Pogba, Coutinho in action on Indian soil? Doors opened for Premier League clubs to play in India

New Delhi, Aug 1: Yes, you read it right! English Premier League superstars like Paul Pogba, Philippe Coutinho and others could be seen in action on the Indian soil in the near future.
The Sports Ministry has, reportedly, invited the top Premier League clubs to visit India and play some games during their off season for it will help them increase their fan base and popularise the sport.
The popularity of football in India is increasing with every passing year and with the advent of home grown Indian Super League (ISL) the game is making inroads in uncharted waters.
According to the Indian Express report, in order to utilise the infrastructure developed for the U-17 Football World Cup in October, the government now wants to host top Premier League clubs during their off-season.
As per the report, Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas, during his visit to the UK in July, met English Premier League's International Relations Manager Tim Vine and explored the possibility of bringing top English clubs to India.
Srinivas was quoted by the report as saying, "a number of states have shown keen interest in hosting Premier League matches".
As per the report, the government will not be directly involved in any organisational aspect, but it will provide all possible help to promoters who are keen to organise top EPL teams' India tours.
"It's very much on the cards. The ministry will not be involved in conducting the matches, but we will encourage it," said Srinivas.
Vine, in an email to the news daily, said the plan on "football development and fan engagement events" was discussed with Srinivas. The two also talked about the Premier League Asia Trophy that was held in Hong Kong.
"Our discussion last month focused more on PL activity in India - and how we are involved in bringing the clubs to India...," he told The Indian Express.
The Premier League is very much interested in expanding it's fan base in India for it sees the country as one of its biggest markets, with an estimated television viewership of 150 million per season.
A major concern for the football clubs in India has been the availability of infrastructure but that hurdle has also been removed for the country has refurbished six stadiums as per FIFA's standards. The stadiums are equipped with international amenities.
Srinivas further added that the infrastructure is no longer an issue, as stadiums in six cities have been refurbished for the under-17 World Cup, which will be played from October 6-28.
If all goes well, then Indian fans' dream of watching their favourite EPL superstars in the country might soon become a reality.
