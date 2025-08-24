Zero 4s, Five 6s: Trivandrum Royals create unique T20 Record in KCL 2025 match, become first team to....

Football Rangers Held To Third Straight Draw By St. Mirren As Pressure Mounts On Russell Martin Rangers' struggles continue with a third consecutive 1-1 draw against St. Mirren, increasing pressure on manager Russell Martin as he seeks his first league victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 19:16 [IST]

Russell Martin's quest for a Scottish Premiership win with Rangers continues after a 1-1 draw against St. Mirren on Sunday. This result marks the third consecutive 1-1 draw for Martin's team, following similar outcomes against Motherwell and Dundee in their opening matches of the season. A recent 3-1 loss to Club Brugge at Ibrox has also put their Champions League qualification hopes in jeopardy.

At the SMISA Stadium, Jonah Ayunga capitalised on Mikael Mandron's pass to score for St. Mirren in the 32nd minute. Before halftime, Shamal George made a crucial save to deny Thelo Aasgaard an equaliser, leading to boos from the travelling Rangers fans as the team left the pitch. In response, Martin adjusted his strategy by switching to a three-man defence for the second half.

Despite tactical changes, Rangers struggled offensively and did not register a shot until after the hour mark. Findlay Curtis managed to level the score in the 78th minute with a deflected shot that found its way past George. However, Rangers failed to build on this momentum and nearly conceded again in stoppage time when Jack Butland saved an Alex Gogic header.

The final whistle was met with jeers from disappointed fans, increasing pressure on Martin just two months into his tenure. With Celtic next on their schedule, Martin faces a challenging week ahead as he seeks his first league victory.

Martin's start as Rangers manager is among the poorest in the club's history. He is the first permanent manager to win only three of his first nine games across all competitions, with four draws and two losses. These victories were achieved at home against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen in Champions League qualifiers and Alloa Athletic in the League Cup.

Additionally, Martin is only the second Rangers manager unable to secure a win in his first three league games, following John Greig's similar struggle in 1978. Greig eventually led Rangers for five years, winning multiple domestic cups, but Martin's position already appears precarious.

The current situation highlights both tactical challenges and mounting expectations for Martin as he navigates this difficult period with Rangers. His ability to turn things around will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.