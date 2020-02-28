Football
Standard of Indian football is getting better and better: Premier League legend Alan Shearer

By Pti
Mumbai, Feb 28: Premier League's top scorer Alan Shearer on Friday (February 28) said the standard of Indian football is "getting better and better" and hailed the collaboration between ISL and PL.

The former England captain and Newcastle United great took to the turf for an exhibition cricket skills challenge against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is also the Premier League India ambassador.

Premier League ambassador Shearer said: "The standard of football in the country is just getting better and better. "The Indian Super League and the Premier League are working hard to nurture young footballers through tournaments like the Next Generation Mumbai Cup and I have no doubt India will be producing world-class footballers in the future.

"There is an abundance of young talent in India and collaborative efforts by the Premier League and Indian Super League will help pave the way for young talented players."

Premier League and Hero ISL sign new agreement for development of football in India

Shearer and Ranveer were joined at the Gallant Sports Arena by youth players from Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Reliance Young Champs, Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Southampton FC who were here to participate in the Next Generation Mumbai Cup, an event hosted by the Premier League and Indian Super League to support football development in India.

Ranveer, who is starring in the upcoming project named '83, said: "The popularity of Premier League in India has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, and I have had the utmost pleasure of playing the ambassadorial role for Premier League in India thus far."

The Next Generation Mumbai Cup takes place during a week of activities dedicated to youth player development as part of the Premier League's ongoing partnership with the ISL.

Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 21:07 [IST]
