Star Neymar back in PSG squad for home game vs Marseille

By Pti

Paris, Sept 12: Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sunday's home game against bitter rival Marseille after recovering from the coronavirus.

However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is not sure whether Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylor Navas or midfielder Leandro Paredes will start the game at Parc des Princes.

They recovered after being among six PSG players who tested positive for COVID-19 following a club-approved trip to Ibiza soon after the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Aug. 23.

“If I asked them, their answer would be clear. They want to play, that's obvious," Tuchel said at a pre-game news conference on Saturday.

"I will decide tomorrow. It's a question of whether they start or they finish the match for us. We don't need to wait too long. If there's no risk, we'll try."

Captain Marquinhos and striker Mauro Icardi also tested positive following that trip to Spain and are not in the squad. Neither is star striker Kylian Mbappé, whose positive virus test happened on international duty with France last week.

PSG began its title defense with a 1-0 loss at Lens on Thursday.

Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 21:44 [IST]
