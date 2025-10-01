Ravichandran Ashwin goes Unsold in ILT20 Auction - Will India legend return to Auction Again?

ILT20 Auction Sold Players; Full List of Players Bought in Auction, Top Buys, Squads of All Six Teams

Football Sweden Coach Jon Dahl Tomasson Criticises Robin Olsen for Retiring from International Soccer Jon Dahl Tomasson has expressed disappointment over Robin Olsen's decision to retire from international soccer after being informed he was no longer the first-choice goalkeeper. Olsen's retirement follows a series of performances that led to his exclusion from the squad. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Robin Olsen, the 35-year-old goalkeeper, recently announced his retirement from Sweden's national team. This decision followed a conversation with coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, who informed Olsen he would not start in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

The announcement came after Olsen's error led to a goal in a 2-2 draw with Slovenia last month. Olsen, who now plays for Malmö after leaving Aston Villa, expressed dissatisfaction with Tomasson's leadership.

He stated that he felt unwanted in the squad and described Tomasson as "a leader that I didn't want to work under." Olsen confirmed his decision to retire would remain as long as Tomasson is coach.

Coach's Reaction to Olsen's Retirement

Tomasson expressed disappointment over Olsen's public criticism. "He let his teammates down being open and critical in public instead of standing together with your teammates," Tomasson said. He emphasised that such actions suggest teammates are not good enough and undermine team unity.

Tomasson explained his decision to personally inform Olsen about not being first-choice anymore was out of respect. He stressed that performance was the basis for this decision, stating, "there is no free ride" in top-level soccer. Tomasson acknowledged Olsen's contributions but insisted on the importance of team performance.

Future Plans for Sweden's Goalkeeper Position

Viktor Johansson is set to be Sweden's goalkeeper against Switzerland on October 10. The team will face Kosovo four days later. Tomasson had hoped Olsen would continue supporting the national team despite not starting, but Olsen chose otherwise.

In a statement released by the federation, Olsen expressed pride in representing Sweden for a decade. "It was a great honor to represent my country and I have always felt great support from our supporters," he said.

Impact of Olsen's Departure

National team manager Stefan Pettersson described Olsen's retirement as "sad" and acknowledged his significant contribution to the team. Pettersson noted that Olsen had been an essential part of Sweden's squad over the years.

Tomasson, Denmark's former striker and Sweden's first foreign-born coach, reiterated his support for Olsen throughout his career. He highlighted numerous conversations with Olsen, praising his excellent service to the national team.

The situation underscores the challenges faced by national teams when key players retire or express dissatisfaction with management decisions. As Sweden prepares for upcoming matches, the focus shifts to integrating new talent while maintaining team cohesion.

With inputs from PTI