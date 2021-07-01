Switzerland vs Spain, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, July 1: The first quarter final game of the Euro 2020 will see three-time champions Spain take on an inspired Switzerland side that has caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far having knocked out world champions France in the Round of 16.
Switzerland made their way to the quarter-finals with a 3-3 (4-5 penalties) win over Didier Deschamps' France on Monday (June 28) in the Round of 16.
A brace from Benfica striker Haris Seferovic and a goal from Dinamo Zagreb forward Mario Gavranovic for Switzerland was cancelled out by a brace from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and a wonder goal from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1: Spain vs Switzerland Stats Preview: What to expect when unfamiliar foes meet
Vladimir Petkovic's Switzerland side ultimately prevailed in penalty-shootout after Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe was denied by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Spain, meanwhile, also had a rollercoaster game in the Round of 16 as they beat Zlatko Dalic's Croatia 5-3 on Monday (June 28) in the Round of 16.
Croatia did a fantastic job to make the score line 3-3 after 90 minutes from 3-1 down in the fying minutes of the game but La Roja took the game away in extra time as they scored two more goals to ensure their victory.
Luis Enrique's side have now scored 10 goals in their last two games and have suddenly emerged as one of the favourites for Euro Cup glory.
Switzerland vs Spain Match Details
Date: 2nd July 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg, Russia
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Switzerland vs Spain Key Players
Switzerland: Haris Seferovic has had a Euro Cup campaign to remember so far having already scored three goals in four games and all three of them came in the last two games. The 29-year-old is a complete forward and can cause the shaky Spanish defence all sorts of problems with his all-round game.
Spain: Spain manager Luis Enrique has a kind of squad available to him that can leave him spoilt for choices. Paris Saint-Germain star Pablo Sarabia failed to make the starting XI in Spain's first two games of the Euros but since coming into the starting XI, he has made a difference and should be keeping his place against Switzerland.
With two goals and one assist to his name in the last couple of games, Sarabia is likely to pose the biggest threat to the Swiss defence alongside the in-form Alvaro Morata.
Switzerland vs Spain Head to Head Record
Switzerland win: 1
Draw: 5
Spain win: 16
Last meeting: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (14 Nov 2020)
Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Prediction
It is extremely difficult to predict the outcome of any game at this stage and this Euro has already given us plenty of upsets. Spain's quality and depth gives them a definite edge over Switzerland but it must be noted that Petkovic's side are on the back of a win against world champions and tournament favourites France. So, a Switzerland shouldn't be termed as an upset.
Switzerland vs Spain Probable Line-ups
Switzerland Predicted Line-up (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo
Spain Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia
Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Yann Sommer
Defenders - Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Ricardo Rodriguez
Midfielders - Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ferran Torres, Pablo Sarabia, Pedri
Strikers - Alvaro Morata (Captain), Haris Seferovic