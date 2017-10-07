Ten fastest Premier league players of this season revealed

London, Oct 7: Premier league is famous for it's fast and physical football. The whole English football is about raw pace and very much counter attack.
And to shed light on such matter, a recent study has declared top 10 fastest players of this season in the Premier League in which Manchester City Leroy Sane has topped the list.
Sane has not only made the list of the fastest player of this season but also has made the record to become the fastest Premier League player since records began after being clocked at 35.48 kilometres per hour (22.05 miles per hour) during City's 1-0 win at Chelsea.
The all-time fastest Premier League player was previously held by Leicester City star Jamie Vardy in 2015 of 35.44 km/h (22.02mph) which Sane narrowly have beat this season.
The 21-year-old German winger joined Manchester City from Schalke 04 last year and is currently having one of the best seasons of his career, where he has already scored three goals in his seven appearances.
On the other hand, the second-fastest speed this season was recorded in Manchester United's match against Crystal Palace where Patrick van Aanholt ran at 35.42 km/h (22mph) in their 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford.
The list also includes three surprise names among all others. Central back Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) and Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) also been named in the top ten list, the only three central defenders to be on the list this season.
Here is the list of the top 10 fastest players in the Premier League this season:
1. Leroy Sane (Man City): 35.48km/h
2. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace): 35.42km/h
3. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea): 35.19km/h
4. Kyle Walker (Man City): 35.16km/h
5. Oliver Burke (West Brom): 35.13km/h
6. Kiko Femenia (Watford): 35.12km/h
7. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal): 35.11km/h
8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): 35.09km/h
9. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City): 34.94km/h
10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 34.84km/h