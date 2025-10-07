PKL 2025: Ayan scores yet another super 10 to reach 300 point milestone as Pirates take down Yoddhas

Football Thauvin Returns To France Squad As Barcola Withdraws With Hamstring Injury Bradley Barcola has withdrawn from the France squad due to a hamstring injury sustained during a Champions League match. Florian Thauvin returns to Les Bleus after over six years, replacing him ahead of World Cup qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 1:23 [IST]

Bradley Barcola has been forced to leave the France squad due to a persistent right hamstring injury. This issue arose during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League game against Atalanta. Despite this, he played in the recent 1-1 draw with Lille but had to exit the match in the 59th minute.

Florian Thauvin has been called up as Barcola's replacement. Thauvin returns to the French national team after more than six years since his last appearance. Currently playing for RC Lens in Ligue 1, he has scored twice this season. He joined Lens from Serie A club Udinese during the summer transfer window.

Barcola has shown impressive form this season, scoring three goals in six Ligue 1 matches. France is currently leading Group D with two victories from two matches. They are gearing up for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

The French national team aims to maintain its strong position in Group D. With Thauvin back in the squad, they hope to continue their winning streak in the qualifiers. His experience and recent performances could prove valuable for Les Bleus.