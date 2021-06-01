The official match ball of 2021-22 season: PUMA, La Liga launch ACCELERATE

Bengaluru, June 1: Global sports brand PUMA and La Liga launched the official match ball for the 2021-22 season: the ACCELERATE.
Ibai Llanos, the most popular Spanish-speaking Caster, led the unveiling on his Twitch channel, showcasing the design of the upcoming season's primary match ball.
It combines traditional white with an explosive mix of red, yellow and orange tones.
Esta tarde a las 20:00 presentaré en mi canal de Twitch en exclusiva el nuevo balón de @LaLiga para la temporada 2021-22.— Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 31, 2021
Se pasarán unos cuantos futbolistas de diferentes equipos a charlar un rato para contarnos que esperan de esta nueva temporada.
Nos vemos 😎😎
PUMA and La Liga have transformed the perception of the ball over the past two years, and have this season focused on the transformative nature of the ball that makes the game so exciting.
Every team features players capable of changing the game in the blink of an eye. The ball is the focus of the game, the element that transforms football into the game people love.
A unique spectacle. This isn't just football, this is La Liga. This isn't just a ball, it's the Heart of La Liga.
To demonstrate the transformative power of the new ball, PUMA and La Liga have launched an eyecatching campaign with strong visual language combining real images with 2D and 3D animation.
The colours of the new ACCELERATE ball pay tribute to the energy of FIRE. The campaign has been created in a powerful chromatic style and an aesthetic inspired by Japanese Anime.
Unprecedented launch via Twitch
Ibai, who commentates La Liga matches via Twitch, showcased the ball on his channel.
"ACCELERATE is a spectacular ball, it's going to turn a lot of heads," he said during the
presentation.
"It's a great honour to have presented the launch of the new ball from home."
The launch campaign of the new ACCELERATE ball focuses on PUMA players such as Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann, Raphaal Varane, Suso, Jules Kounda and Marc Bartra.
A symbol of the game as a creator of energy
ACCELERATE is the perfect ball for accuracy and rapid movement, a symbol of the game as a creator of energy.
The ball is FIFA approved, meaning it balances high performance with a design incorporating cutting-edge technology. It features high frequency moulding that guarantees perfect sphericity and improved maintenance of the ball's shape over time.
The official La Liga 2021-22 match ball -- the ACCELERATE -- is available from Tuesday (June 1) at PUMA.COM and selected stores around the world.