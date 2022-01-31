Three best young English talents currently shining outside Premier League in 2021-22 season

Bengaluru, Jan. 31: Earlier English talents playing abroad was a rarity with most of the players seeming to develop their game only in the British colonial.
However,
things
have
changed
recently
with
an
increasing
number
of
top
youngsters
now
appearing
to
test
themselves
outside
the
Premier
League.
Many
youngsters
have
benefitted
from
such
a
step
and
many
English
talents
continue
to
grow
in
this
season
as
well.
Here we have taken a look at three English players who are competing outside Premier League and going from strength to strength improving their game:
1. Tammy Abraham
After getting a bit-role under Thomas Tuchel since last season the English talent took a drastic step to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma despite offers from the likes of West Ham and Arsenal. And it looks to have turned around his fortune as the youngster has flourished under the Portuguese at the Stadio Olimpico.
He
has
recorded
17
goals
from
26
starts
across
all
competitions
for
Roma
so
far
and
has
become
the
ideal
focal
point
for
Mourinho’s
attack.
His
move
to
Italy
definitely
has
increased
his
hopes
of
getting
a
place
in
Gareth
Southgate’s
squad
ahead
of
the
World
Cup.
2. Fikayo Tomori
The Chelsea academy starlet got a breakthrough under Lampard when Chelsea faced a transfer ban. He used the chance pretty well and impressed everyone with his solid display despite limited game-time. However, for more game-time, last season he secured a season-long loan deal to AC Milan.
He
utilised
the
prospect
to
the
fullest
and
established
himself
as
a
first
choice
regular
in
Italy.
Having
impressed
with
his
solid
display,
Milan
signed
him
on
a
permanent
deal
this
summer.
He
has
maintained
the
same
rich
vein
of
form
this
season
as
well
and
is
one
of
the
big
reasons
behind
their
title
push
so
far.
3. Jude Bellingham
Probably the most exciting young English talent to play outside England, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is only getting better since swapping the Championship for the Champions League. He followed the path set by Jadon Sancho in leaving England for the Bundesliga in July 2020 to test himself against Germany's finest.
It looks to be one of his best decisions so far with the youngster already establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Germany. The 18-year-old has become a regular in Dortmund set-up this season and has managed four goals and 10 assists in 28 matches overall which speaks the volume about his impact.