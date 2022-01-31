Football
Three best young English talents currently shining outside Premier League in 2021-22 season

By

Bengaluru, Jan. 31: Earlier English talents playing abroad was a rarity with most of the players seeming to develop their game only in the British colonial.

However, things have changed recently with an increasing number of top youngsters now appearing to test themselves outside the Premier League. Many youngsters have benefitted from such a step and many English talents continue to grow in this season as well.

Here we have taken a look at three English players who are competing outside Premier League and going from strength to strength improving their game:

1. Tammy Abraham

After getting a bit-role under Thomas Tuchel since last season the English talent took a drastic step to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma despite offers from the likes of West Ham and Arsenal. And it looks to have turned around his fortune as the youngster has flourished under the Portuguese at the Stadio Olimpico.

He has recorded 17 goals from 26 starts across all competitions for Roma so far and has become the ideal focal point for Mourinho’s attack. His move to Italy definitely has increased his hopes of getting a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the World Cup.

2. Fikayo Tomori

The Chelsea academy starlet got a breakthrough under Lampard when Chelsea faced a transfer ban. He used the chance pretty well and impressed everyone with his solid display despite limited game-time. However, for more game-time, last season he secured a season-long loan deal to AC Milan.

He utilised the prospect to the fullest and established himself as a first choice regular in Italy. Having impressed with his solid display, Milan signed him on a permanent deal this summer. He has maintained the same rich vein of form this season as well and is one of the big reasons behind their title push so far.

3. Jude Bellingham

Probably the most exciting young English talent to play outside England, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is only getting better since swapping the Championship for the Champions League. He followed the path set by Jadon Sancho in leaving England for the Bundesliga in July 2020 to test himself against Germany's finest.

It looks to be one of his best decisions so far with the youngster already establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Germany. The 18-year-old has become a regular in Dortmund set-up this season and has managed four goals and 10 assists in 28 matches overall which speaks the volume about his impact.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 15:36 [IST]
