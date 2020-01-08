Three Bundesliga stars who could leave in January

Bengaluru, Jan 8: The January transfer window is currently on full swing and a month-long window would be a nice opportunity for many clubs to make a few signings to improve their squads. The first big departure in this window came from Germany when Julian Weigl moved to Benfica early in the first week.
However, he may not be the only name from Bundesliga seeking a move in winter for the betterment. Here are three other big names who are also reportedly seeking a move and currently on the market:
1) Jerome Boateng
The German defender was expected to leave in Summer but a move could not materialise. He, however, has played more than expected after the departure of Hummels and injury to both Sule and Lucas Hernandez. But he has been more restricted since Hansi Flick took over from Niko Kovac. Now given that Lucas Hernandez is coming back from injury this winter, and Bayern are linked with Espanyol defender Unai Nunez, there's a decent chance Bayern could look to set him off the books to reduce the wage and take a chance with their squad depth. Boateng has been heavily linked with Arsenal recently and apparently £15 million fee would set him free from the misery.
2) Paco Alcacer
The former Barcelona forward's future is the subject of speculation despite him having a Bundesliga ratio better than a goal a game since joining from the Catalan side. The 26-year-old reportedly isn't happy with the fact that he has had to settle for the bench in recent weeks. Moreover, after the signing of Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg, he is likely to face more competition and hence apparently he is looking for a move elsewhere where he would get guaranteed first-team football. Dortmund are unlikely to stand in his way but would command a fee in the region of €40m. Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown interest on him.
3) Dayot Upamecano
RB Leipzig could look to cash in on their star centre-back in January if they can secure a move for highly-rated teenager Tanguy Kouassi from PSG. The teenager has reportedly been in discussions with the Bundesliga side and should that move be completed then it will allow Upamecano to move away. Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old. Upamecano was believed to be one of Arsenal's probable targets in Summer but with him having a fee around £86m (€100m), they backed out then. But the German side reportedly are now willing to cash in on him and he could be available for a fee around £45million which could trigger the North London side, as per reports.