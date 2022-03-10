Football
Three clubs chasing Lyon playmaker

By
Brazils Lucas Paqueta, left, with Neymar
File photo: Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, left, with Neymar Jr

Bengaluru, March 10: As per reports in France, Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) midfielder Lucas Paqueta is increasingly attracting interest from a host of clubs across the continent. The 24-year-old has been one of the best players at Parc Olympique Lyonnais ever since he made his move to the Ligue 1 club following an average spell with AC Milan.

The versatile midfielder has chipped in with eight goals and five assists in 30 games in all competitions for Peter Bosz's side this term and it is hardly a surprise that he is a wanted man across Europe. Paqueta has been almost ever-present in Tite's Brazil side in recent times having already been capped 29 times while scoring six times.

A player capable of playing as a central midfielder, number ten, centre-forward or even on either flank, Paqueta will surely not come cheap due to the fact that is tied down at Lyon until 2025. At just 24 years of age, the midfielder has his whole future ahead of himself and can become one of the best in his position in years to come.

Here, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the Brazilian international.

Arsenal

Arsenal are in dire need of improving their midfield ranks in the summer and are said to be considering a move for the 24-year-old. The Gunners have been doing great this season despite having a very thin squad and their midfield also looks short of depth. A move to the Emirates could prove to be a brilliant deal for both parties.

Newcastle United

As per reports, Newcastle United are set to reignite their interest in the former Flamengo star having failed to bring him to St James' Park in January. It was reported that Paqueta rejected a £180,000-a-week move to the Magpies with the Toon embroiled in a relegation battle at that time but Eddie Howe has since overseen a miraculous turnaround.

The Tyneside club are now 14th in the table after going eight games unbeaten and have also signed Paqueta's former Lyon teammate and fellow Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes. Paqueta could follow the 24-year-old to join the revolution at Newcastle.

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have always been in the pursuit to retain the best talents in Ligue 1 and are believed to be keen on Paqueta following his excellent run of form for Lyon. Mauricio Pochettino's side is leading the Ligue 1 race as expected but their season has been far from impressive. The signing of Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a free transfer has certainly not worked for the Parisian side and Paqueta could be their next big signing at the heart of midfield.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
