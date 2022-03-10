Three clubs chasing Lyon playmaker

Bengaluru, March 10: As per reports in France, Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) midfielder Lucas Paqueta is increasingly attracting interest from a host of clubs across the continent. The 24-year-old has been one of the best players at Parc Olympique Lyonnais ever since he made his move to the Ligue 1 club following an average spell with AC Milan.
The versatile midfielder has chipped in with eight goals and five assists in 30 games in all competitions for Peter Bosz's side this term and it is hardly a surprise that he is a wanted man across Europe. Paqueta has been almost ever-present in Tite's Brazil side in recent times having already been capped 29 times while scoring six times.
A player capable of playing as a central midfielder, number ten, centre-forward or even on either flank, Paqueta will surely not come cheap due to the fact that is tied down at Lyon until 2025. At just 24 years of age, the midfielder has his whole future ahead of himself and can become one of the best in his position in years to come.
Here, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the Brazilian international.
Arsenal
Arsenal
are
in
dire
need
of
improving
their
midfield
ranks
in
the
summer
and
are
said
to
be
considering
a
move
for
the
24-year-old.
The
Gunners
have
been
doing
great
this
season
despite
having
a
very
thin
squad
and
their
midfield
also
looks
short
of
depth.
A
move
to
the
Emirates
could
prove
to
be
a
brilliant
deal
for
both
parties.
Newcastle United
As per reports, Newcastle United are set to reignite their interest in the former Flamengo star having failed to bring him to St James' Park in January. It was reported that Paqueta rejected a £180,000-a-week move to the Magpies with the Toon embroiled in a relegation battle at that time but Eddie Howe has since overseen a miraculous turnaround.
The
Tyneside
club
are
now
14th
in
the
table
after
going
eight
games
unbeaten
and
have
also
signed
Paqueta's
former
Lyon
teammate
and
fellow
Brazilian
international
Bruno
Guimaraes.
Paqueta
could
follow
the
24-year-old
to
join
the
revolution
at
Newcastle.
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain have always been in the pursuit to retain the best talents in Ligue 1 and are believed to be keen on Paqueta following his excellent run of form for Lyon. Mauricio Pochettino's side is leading the Ligue 1 race as expected but their season has been far from impressive. The signing of Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a free transfer has certainly not worked for the Parisian side and Paqueta could be their next big signing at the heart of midfield.