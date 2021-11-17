Three clubs in the race for Real Madrid outcast

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Luka Jovic's move to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt will certainly go down in the history books of the Spanish giants as one of their worst ever signings. Los Blancos were made to pay a fee of around €60 million for the Serbian international back in 2019 but the striker has only managed to find the back of the net twice in 39 appearances.
However, despite his poor showings at Santiago Bernabeu, Jovic is reportedly attracting suitors for himself and that will be a good news for Real Madrid as they look to recoup some of the money spent on the Serb. With age clearly on his side, it seems that there are a number of clubs ready to take a chance with the 23-year-old. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the former Benfica attacker.
AS Roma
Jose Mourinho took charge of AS Roma this summer and following a decent start to life at the Italian capital club, the Giallorossi has stumbled in the last few weeks. Mourinho is reportedly looking to strengthen his attack in January and has set his sights on Jovic although it is believed that the Serie A side are only looking for a loan deal.
Tammy Abraham made a solid impact upon arriving at Stadio Olimpico but his impact has faded with time. Jovic's arrival can potentially take the Roma attack to the next level and that is exactly what Mourinho is looking for.
AC Milan
Under the tutelage of Stefano Pioli, AC Milan finally looks revived after almost a decade. The Rossoneri are currently second in the Serie A table with 32 points from 12 games behind Napoli by goal difference and have a great chance to end their decade long drought for the League title.
Milan have a pretty young and inexperienced squad at their disposal but have two veteran strikers leading the line in the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud. It is pretty evident that both of them still have plenty left in their locker but Milan must start looking for someone who can fill in the boots of the duo in the long run and have reportedly identified Jovic as an ideal candidate.
Arsenal
Arsenal have made a remarkable turnaround following a dismal start to their season as they currently find themselves fifth in the table. Mikel Arteta has done a phenomenal job to prove his doubters wrong and if the Gunners can keep their momentum, they could very well challenge for a top-four spot this season.
However, Arteta has a rebuilding job in his attacking department with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both going out of contract next summer. Jovic has reportedly been identified as a potential successor of Lacazette and we have to wait and see whether the Gunners can get this deal over the line.