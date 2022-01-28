Three clubs in the race to sign Tottenham outcast

Kolkata, January 28: For a couple of seasons or so, Dele Alli was one of the brightest young prospects in European football but it is safe to say that the 25-year-old has failed to live up to the high expectations set by himself.
The England international has evidently failed to impress Antonio Conte having also fallen out of favour under former managers like Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo.
He
looks
like
a
shadow
of
the
player
he
used
to
be
and
a
move
away
from
Tottenham
Hotspur
Arena
could
revitalize
his
career.
It is believed that Spurs are actively looking for suitors for the midfielder they signed from MK Dons in 2015 and despite his dip in form, the player finds himself chased by a host of clubs although it remains to be seen whether any club can match Spurs' demand for the attacking midfielder.
Here,
we
look
at
three
clubs
leading
the
chase
for
Alli.
Newcastle United
Newcastle have been one of the busiest clubs during the winter transfer window so far and it is hardly a surprise considering the mega-money takeover the club have undergone. The Magpies have cash to burn and are also in dire need to reinforce their squad in order to stave off relegation fears. Alli has been mentioned as a target of the Tyneside club and a move could certainly materialize before the transfer window slams shut.
Everton
Everton are going through some extremely difficult times of late and are still looking for the successor of Rafael Benitez in the hotseat following his dismissal. Frank Lampard is said to be in the reckoning of the Toffees but in the meantime, the Merseyside club are also said to be looking to bolster their squad, especially in the creative department. Alli is reportedly being chased by Everton as the club looks to add more spark to their midfield.
Southampton
Ralph Hasenhüttl certainly knows how to motivate his players and looks like a perfect manager for Alli whose career trajectory seems to be on the way down. The Saints are reportedly keen on Alli and could launch a move in the next few days before the transfer window slams shut. Alli moving to St. Mary's could be the ideal for both parties as Southampton would significantly improve thanks to the flair and technical ability Alli offers.