Three clubs interested in Barcelona prodigy

Kolkata, March 23: In the last few years, Barcelona have been criticised for not showing enough belief in their young players coming out of La Masia academy, something that used to be the club's identity.
However, the talent pool of the club has never stopped and the likes of Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig is a testament of that.
Another youngster coming out of the youth ranks who has made quite an impression for the club lately is Ilaix Moriba.
The Guinea-born Spanish youth international has a contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2022 and it is believed that the 18-year-old is grabbing attention from several clubs across the continent.
Here, we look at three clubs who are interested in the signature of the young midfield prodigy.
RB Leipzig
Leipzig boast a really extensive scouting network and the immense potential of Moriba has already their eye. The Bundesliga giants already have a squad filled with quality young players from across the globe and they want to add Moriba to their ranks as per rumours in Germany.
Manchester United
United have been linked with the services of the midfield talent who has already drawn comparisons with Paul Pogba. It is presumed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the 18-year-old to become the key player in the midfield for many years to come.
Manchester City
City were reportedly close to signing Moriba in the summer of 2020 but the move failed to materialise with Barcelona managing to convince the youngster to stay. Even though the Cityzens are not as strongly linked as their neighbours and RB Leipzig at the moment, their interest in him in the past could mean a bad news for other suitors.