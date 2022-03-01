Three clubs linked with PSV sensation

Bengaluru, March 1: Versatile PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has been earning rave reviews following his excellent showings for the Eredivisie giants in recent months. And, as per reports in England, he is being watched by a host of Premier League clubs. The 22-year-old winger could potentially spark a transfer battle for his signature.
The Dutchman has been a key player for Roger Schmidt's PSV side who have been fighting toe to toe with Ajax for the Eredivisie title. He has 13 goals and 13 assists in 33 games across all competitions and has caught the eye with his excellent movement, versatility and end product. In this article, we will take a look at three clubs interested in his signature.
Arsenal
Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the Dutch international who is capable of playing anywhere across the front three. The Gunners are already thin in numbers upfront and are also posed to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer with their contracts set for expiry. Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to add two or three attackers to his squad in the summer and Gakpo could well be one of them.
Manchester United
Manchester United are believed to be interested in the 22-year-old as well as they have a decisive summer ahead of them. The Red Devils will see a new manager coming in with Ralf Rangnick taking up a consultancy role and there could be plenty of incomings and outgoings as well.
As of now, the Red Devils are short in numbers on the flanks as well as in the number nine position and Gakpo's acquisition could solve both problems at the same time. A lot depends on which players the Red Devils would be looking to offload, though.
Manchester City
No matter how successful Manchester city have been over the years, they never rest on their laurels and always look to improve their squad. The Cityzens are said to be looking to add more firepower to their frontline in the summer and have been linked with big-name players like Erling Haaland.
However, with Julian Alvarez already signed in January, we have to wait and see if Pep Guardiola actually goes for the Norwegian or not. Gakpo has been watched extensively by the Sky Blues over the course of the season and he could potentially be on his way to Etihad in the summer.