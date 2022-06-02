Three clubs who could sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Bengaluru, June 2: This could be a busy summer transfer window for Liverpool with plenty of outgoings and incomings potentially on the cards. Sadio Mane has dropped a bombshell with his decision of leaving for Bayern Munich although a deal is far from completion.
The
futures
of
several
other
players
like
Mohamed
Salah,
Roberto
Firmino
and
Takumi
Minamino
are
also
seemingly
up
in
the
air
while
Divock
Origi
looks
set
to
join
AC
Milan
on
a
free
transfer.
Another player who could potentially leave this summer is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England international has struggled for playing time this season and even missed out on matchday squads in the final few games of the season.
With his contract expiring next summer, the Reds are likely to sell him this year while they can rather than losing him for nothing in 12 months' time.
Here, we will take a look at three potential destinations for the England international:
Aston
Villa
Aston Villa have already started bolstering their squad for the next season with the signings of Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos. They have also signed Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis following his six-month loan spell from Barcelona. Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a brilliant addition to Steven Gerrard's squad thanks to his immense experience and versatility.
West Ham United
West Ham United have been known to be long-term admirers of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and they could finally get their chance to sign the England international. Still 28 years of age, the former Arsenal star still has time to revive his career and West Ham can give him that platform. The Hammers have a very thin squad anyway and Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a huge addition to their side.
Leeds United
Leeds United just managed to survive in the Premier League on the final day of the season at the expense of Burnley. The Whites have already started their transfer business as they are on the verge of signing Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg. Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a brilliant addition to Leeds' side with his experience, versatility and dynamism and he is also suited to play Jesse Marsch's brand of football. He should be available at a bargain price as well which makes him a perfect acquisition at the Elland Road.