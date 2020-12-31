Three defenders Real Madrid must eye as replacement for Sergio Ramos

Kolkata, December 31: Real Madrid have a hard task this summer with their star defender and captain Sergio Ramos looking on his way to depart the club after 15 long years at the Spanish capital club.
Replacing one of the best defenders in the world for so many years is not an easy task, but Real have all the resources in the world to land a capable replacement as we look at few options.
David Alaba
Alaba's contract at Bayern Munich ends in the summer of 2021 and it is understood that the Austrian international has made up his mind that he will move on in search of a new adventure. Just like Ramos, Alaba has been moulded into a centre-back from full-back and can prove to be a solid replacement for him at Santiago Bernabeu.
Dayot Upamecano
Upamecano is a modern-day central defender and has the quality to build from the back. The 22-year-old can be an ideal long-term and like for like replacement of Ramos.
Matthijs de Ligt
Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a huge admirer of the strong and confident defender and it is also understood that De Ligt considers Real Madrid as his dream destination. Juventus are not ready let the starlet go, but it looks like the Los Blancos will be persistent in their pursuit.