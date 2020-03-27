Three defenders Tottenham Hotspur should target as replacements of outgoing star

Kolkata, March 27: It has been a poor season for Tottenham Hotspur. Big things were expected from the north London side this campaign following their sensational UEFA Champions League run last season where they were beaten in the final by Liverpool.
But, this season has turned out to be a dismal one for the club with things hardly improvinng with the managerial change at the club as they switched from Mauricio Pochettino to Jose Mourinho.
To make things worse for the Lilywhites, it is becoming increasingly likely that veteran defender a long-term servant to the club Jan Vertonghen could be set to leave the club in the summer.
The Belgian is yet to enter fresh contract talks with the club and it seems that his heart is set for an exit which means Spurs must turn towards the summer transfer window .
Here, we look at three possible candidates to replace the veteran defender.
Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)
One of the most highly-rated young centre-backs in the world, Upamecano is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the summer. The 21-year-old is a long-term target of Spurs' local rivals Arsenal and it is claimed that the Gunners are set to make a move for the Frenchman in the summer. He is a long-term prospect and has the quality to become one of the best defenders in the world in the future.
Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Another defender from Bundesliga who has made a strong impression in the last few years, Tah looks more than ready for a move to a bigger club. He has been at Bayer Leverkusen since 2015 and despite being strongly linked with a host of clubs across Europe over the years, a move never materialized. Reports in recent months claimed that the German international has a release clause of £34m and Spurs should certainly consider triggering that.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)
The 26-year-old Frenchman was regarded as one of the best defenders in the planet a couple of years back before his poor luck with injuries started troubling him. The World Cup winner has seen his stock fall during the last two seasons as he is not even a first-choice at Camp Nou anymore. Still just 26 years of age, Umtiti is said to be keen on reclaiming his status and for that, he must bid a goodbye to Barcelona. Umtiti would be a like for like replacement of Vertonghen with both being left-footed.