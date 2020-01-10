Three goalkeepers Everton should look for if they look to replace their under-performing star

Kolkata, January 10: Recently appointed manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly urged the Everton board to find him a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window as he is not impressed with incumbent Jordan Pickford.
The 25-year-old has struggled for form this season and has conceded some goals which Ancelotti believes should have been saved.
And, it is believed that the Italian task-master is looking to replace the English international, who is still the most expensive British goalkeeper in history.
Here, we look at three keepers who Everton should eye if they want to replace the former Sunderland custodian.
Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)
Despite the fact Cardiff City were relegated last season, their keeper Etheridge made a strong impression for the Bluebirds. The 29-year-old Philippines international would certainly be a strong candidate to replace Pickford at Everton.
Timo Horn (FC Koln)
Germany has produced some of the greatest goalkeepers over the years. Horn stuck to his boyhood side even when they got relegated from Bundesliga and once again have brought them back to the top tier of German football. Now aged 26, it is ideal time for the so far 'one club player' to look for a bigger challenge and Everton could certainly provide him that opportunity.
Jack Butland (Stoke City)
Butland is another keeper Everton should really consider signing. The 26-year-old was a target of the Toffees before they signed Pickford. He is right now at Stoke City who are battling relegation in the Championship and Butland certainly deserves much better than this.