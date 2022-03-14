Three left-backs Real Madrid have on their radar for the summer

Bengaluru, March 14: Real Madrid's left-back options have been the very same for the last three seasons, with Ferland Mendy being the first choice in the side while the club captain Marcelo playing the second fiddle in the squad.
But the equation is likely to change in the summer with reports linking the French defender of a probable exit. Moreover, Marcelo will also be leaving Real Madrid after spending 16 seasons at his dream club following his contract's end.
As a result, the Spanish giants are now looking for a number of options in the market and as per rumours, these three are the club's main preferences:
Serge Reguilon
The Spanish defender struggled for consistency at his initial days at Tottenham this season however his performance has improved ever since Antonio Conte pushed him into a more advanced left wing-back role.
He has been a consistent member of Antonio Conte’s preferred XI and has been a steady performer in a Spurs team that have lacked cohesion this season. Ancelotti however reportedly pushing for a return of their former whom they sold just last summer. It is understood that Madrid are willing to trigger the buy-back clause which they inserted during his sale to Spurs.
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is also reportedly on the wishlist of Ancelotti as a potential candidate to replace Marcelo at the Bernabeu next season. It is understood that the Los Blancos scouts have been keeping a close eye on the player for quite a time and has been pretty impressed with his display.
The 24-year-old has emerged as one of Arsenal's most important assets since joining the club from Scottish giants Celtic in the summer of 2019. Hence, the Gunners may not let him leave easily at this point. He has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal in June of last year, meaning the La Liga side have to spend a good fortune to get him.
Jose Gaya
The 26-year-old Spanish international is also reportedly on the wishlist of Real Madrid over a summer addition. The Valencia left-back is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in Spain, having made considerable progress since making his first-team debut for the club in 2012. He has been in long-drawn contract talks with the club, but a renewal has not been concluded yet. Such a situation has alerted Real Madrid who are reportedly ready to take advantage of the condition.