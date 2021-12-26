Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three more Arsenal players test positive for coronavirus

By Daniel Lewis

London, Dec. 26: Arsenal have announced that Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all tested positive for coronavirus.

The trio were not included in Arsenal's squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Norwich City as they are serving a period of self-isolation.

Cedric, Tomiyasu and Maitland-Niles follow team-mates Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers in contracting COVID-19 over the past fortnight.

Mari and Chambers were back among the substitutes for the trip to Carrow Road, but Chambers remained absent from the matchday squad.

Despite the rise in positive cases in their squad, Arsenal have yet to have a match called off due to coronavirus-related reasons this season.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments