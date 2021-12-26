Three more Arsenal players test positive for coronavirus

London, Dec. 26: Arsenal have announced that Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all tested positive for coronavirus.
The trio were not included in Arsenal's squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Norwich City as they are serving a period of self-isolation.
Cedric, Tomiyasu and Maitland-Niles follow team-mates Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers in contracting COVID-19 over the past fortnight.
Mari and Chambers were back among the substitutes for the trip to Carrow Road, but Chambers remained absent from the matchday squad.
Despite the rise in positive cases in their squad, Arsenal have yet to have a match called off due to coronavirus-related reasons this season.
Cedric, Tomiyasu and Maitland-Niles all miss out on today's squad after testing positive with Covid.
Get well soon lads— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021