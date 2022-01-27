Football
Three players Tottenham Hotspur could sell this month

By
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is looking to revamp Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Kolkata, January 27: As per rumours in England, Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is looking to revamp his squad and is open to selling a host of players for the right price.

The Italian manager is said to be not happy especially with the midfield department he inherited and is eyeing an overhaul.

Here, we look at three players the Lilywhites are said to be considering to sell.

Tanguy Ndombele

The club record signing of Spurs, it is safe to say that Ndombele is yet to justify his mammoth price tag of £65 million and it seems that he might not get any further chance to do that. The Frenchman has struggled to impress Conte having formerly also struggled under former managers at the club. He has played just 287 minutes under Conte so far and has been even omitted from recent matchday squads. Spurs are said to be actively looking for buyers of the Frenchman but it will difficult to find one considering his asking price and wages.

Giovani Lo Celso

Another high-profile signing made by Spurs in recent times, Lo Celso has also struggled to become a key player at the north London club despite the fact that this is his third season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Argentinian has only managed nine Premier League appearances this season and has played 215 minutes under Conte. The club had high hopes for the 25-year-old when they brought him in on an initial £15 million loan deal and then splashed a further £27.3 million to make his move permanent a year later and it is believed that they are looking to offload him.

Dele Alli

Following a few fantastic seasons as a youngster, Alli has failed to live up to the expectations set by himself. The 25-year-old now looks like just a shadow of his former self and injuries have not helped him either. Conte initially showed his belief in the midfielder after his appointment but he has not quite managed to impress the Italian. The attacking midfielder was also omitted from the team against Chelsea and his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks very much uncertain. The England international has only featured in six of Conte’s 15 games in charge and has been linked with Newcastle United as well as Aston Villa.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 9:55 [IST]
