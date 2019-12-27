Kolkata, December 27: January is never an ideal time for transfers. Usually it means the desperation of the clubs, but we have seen some amazing deals taking place in the winter transfer window over the years.
Virgil van Dijk, one of the best defenders in many years made his move to Liverpool from Southampton in January. Sir Alex Ferguson, who was known as an antagonist of the winter transfer window, also signed players like Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic in January. However, there have been some massive flops over the years as well, Andy Carroll being one such example.
After many years, we can look forward to one of the busier winter transfer window this time around with most teams struggling with one problem or another. Here, we will take a look at three players who desperately need a move in January.
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)
Giroud has been having a season to forget this time around. He has fallen behind in-form Tammy Abraham and even Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order and it is pretty clear that Frank Lampard is not someone who rates him really highly. Now aged 33, Giroud does not have much time remaining at the top level and he may seek a move in January especially with the Euro 2020 on the door. France boss Didier Deschamps has still kept the Frenchman in his squad, but sitting on the bench for another six months could cost him a spot.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)
Rakitic's story is quite similar to Giroud's in many ways. The Croat has struggled for playing time at Barcelona this season, although he has been playing off late with Sergio Busquets and Arthur both injured, but his situation would become a lot difficult with the duo coming back. Aged 32 now, this could very well be Rakitic's final attempt to win something for Croatia at the international level and he needs to play on a regular basis to stay fit and healthy. And, with the quality he still has on offer, he could still be a key player for most big clubs in Europe.
Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Zaha has been a big fish in a small pond for a very long time. He did get an attempt to showcase his talent at a big club when Manchester United splashed the cash for him when he was much younger. But he was not ready back then and the move did not work out. Since he left Old Trafford, Zaha has been one of the best players in the Premier League outside the top six and has done enough to earn a second chance at a big club once again. It is strongly reported that Chelsea are interestes in the Crystal Palace star and could make a move for him in January.