Three possible destinations for contract rebel Danny Ings

Bengaluru, July 20: The future of Southampton striker Danny Ings continues to be one of the main talking points of this transfer window.
The English forward who has rediscovered his form at South Coast has just one year left on his current contract. So far, he has rejected a new deal at the south coast club, with the 28-year-old forward wanting to test himself at a higher level. This has incited strong rumours linking him to many clubs amid his desire to play Champions League football.
With his future still up in the air, we've taken a look at three Premier League clubs that have been linked with him so far:
1. Manchester City
Following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero, City are looking for an experienced goalscorer. They have been linked Spurs forward Harry Kane and Dortmund's Erling Haaland. However, both the deals require humongous money.
In that case, the Manchester giants reportedly have weighed up a backup option and Ings apparently falls in that category. With 34 goals in 67 Premier League games since joining the Saints permanently, the 28-year-old could surely be a good option for Guardiola.
2. Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham are also widely believed to be one of the clubs monitoring Ings. The new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly wants to change Tottenham's formation to two central strikers, with Ings being targeted as a partner for Harry Kane. It is understood that the club could offer Southampton a fee of around £20million for the striker.
3. West Ham United
Danny Ings also has firm interest this summer from West Ham as David Moyes looks to bolster his centre-forward options. The Hammers do not have quality options upfront with only Michael Antonio the solitary recognized name. In that aspect, Ings could be the perfect addition to the squad, although a club with more Champions League pedigree could be the preferred choice for the striker. However, there's no doubt he would get the maximum game-time among the three at London stadium.