Three Premier League clubs that could sign Chelsea youngster Armando Broja this summer

Bengaluru, July 6: As many as three Premier League clubs are reportedly chasing Chelsea academy starlet Armando Broja as he weighs up his future options. The 20-year-old who spent last season on loan with Southampton has emerged as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League.
He made a solid impression in his debut Premier League breakthrough campaign, finishing with nine goals and an assist in 38 matches for the Saints. His performances for the Saints unsurprisingly now have caught the attention of many English clubs, who are now keeping tabs on him.
Chelsea although have not listed him in the transfer market like last season. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to take a decision on the future of the Albanian international next week. But since Chelsea is looking for several attackers this summer, the young player might think of a better alternative and a fee of around £30 million could tempt Chelsea to cash in on him.
These
three
clubs
have
reportedly
already
approached
the
striker
and
it
now
remains
to
be
seen
how
the
situation
unfolds
in
the
coming
week.
West Ham United
The Hammers are considering a move for Armando Broja this summer and reportedly have already made an approach to Chelsea over a potential deal. West Ham are on a tightrope when it comes to their position upfront with Michail Antonio as their only recognized number 9. The 31-year-old also has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in recent times. So their interest in the 20-year-old forward makes sense.
Newcastle United
The
Magpies
are
also
reportedly
among
the
clubs
keen
on
signing
Broja
and
have
made
a
formal
approach
to
Chelsea.
Eddie
Howe
has
already
made
some
major
moves
in
the
market
with
the
signing
of
Matt
Targett
and
Nick
Pope
while
Sven
Botman
is
also
on
the
verge
of
joining
the
club.
But
considering
Callum
Wilson’s
injury
record
and
Chris
Wood’s
inconsistencies,
getting
a
forward
is
also
on
the
top
of
their
list.
Howe
is
a
big
admirer
of
the
youngster
hence
have
assessed
a
move.
Everton
The Merseyside club also have reportedly joined the race and made an approach to sign him. The Toffees will have a gap in their attacking options after selling Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur earlier. With Lampard looking to add some quality to their stagnating attacking options, interest in Broja justifies. The Chelsea academy starlet could thrive under Lampard, who has shown himself capable of getting the best out of young attacking potentials.