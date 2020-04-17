Three replacements of Ozil Arsenal should target

Kolkata, April 17: Mesut Ozil has seen a change in fortunes since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the manager of the club.
The World Cup winner with Germany has appeared in 12 games under Arteta having played a total of 977 minutes but his returns have hardly been impressive.
The 31-year-old has found the back of the net once while providing just one assist during the reign of Arteta which is far from impressive.
Arteta hardly had any option other than Ozil in the number ten role as Dani Ceballos was still on his way back from injury. Arsenal should be looking to replace the German international sooner rather than later. Here, we look at three players the Gunners should be eyeing as replacements of Ozil.
Luis Alberto (Lazio)
Formerly a flop at Liverpool, Alberto has been a revelation since he moved to Lazio back in 2016. The Spanish playmaker has been one of the most consistent players in Italy in the past few years. Arsenal could offer the Spaniard a second chance to succeed in the Premier League.
Isco (Real Madrid)
Despite the fact that the magical attacking midfielder has been at Real since 2013, he has failed to establish himself as a mainstay in the starting XI. Arsenal will be a great destination for the flamboyant and technically gifted attacking midfielder and he can prove to be a solid replacement of Ozil.
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)
Another talented playmaker who is being wasted at Real is Rodruguez. The Colombian superstar made his dream move to the Spanish club in 2014 after a sensational World Cup campaign. His debut season at Bernabeu proved to be a major success, but since then, things have not worked for him at all. He even spent two seasons on loan at Bayern. Rodriguez's talent is undisputed and he badly needs a club where he can reignite his career and Arsenal would be a good option.