Three transfers Liverpool could complete soon following the Tsimikas deal

Bengaluru, Aug 13: Liverpool need to build upon their recent success of this season and need to further strengthen their squad for the next season.
The champions of England mostly do not need first-team reinforcements but quality squad depth.
Klopp already has solved the issue of the backup left-back with the signing of Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos. However, the German boss reportedly is still eyeing three more additions, possibly centre-back, central midfield and in the attack.
These are three players with whom the Reds are now massively linked although there is still a long way to go to conclude a deal.
Thiago
Klopp definitely needs more reinforcement in the midfield and some quality addition if they look to fight for all front next season.
Following Lallana's departure and Wijnaldum's concerning future a midfielder has now appeared as a priority for the Reds. The Premier League winners hence have been heavily linked with a move with Thiago in recent weeks.
Bayern reportedly has allowed the player to leave but it would require at least €30 million to sign him. Liverpool right now are apparently reluctant to splash much cash during the pandemic. Although, if they can sell one or two names for a profit, the deal could happen.
Aissa Mandi
Following Dejan Lovren's departure, Liverpool currently have only three first-team options at the centre-back. Among them, Gomez and Matip both are somewhat injury-prone.
At least one backup defender hence is now needed. Espanyol' defender Aissa Mandi has been linked with a move recently and he could come for a pretty discounted price following the La Liga side's departure.
But as per reports, the Reds would first look to sign promising English defender Ben White from Brighton, who impressed in Leeds United colours last season. But the Premier League side won't be tempted to sell him for a discounted price and Reds may have to break the bank to land him which looks pretty tight right now.
Magno
Liverpool do not have many natural wingers in their squad and with Xherdan Shaqiri’s career at Anfield in question, this Brazilian prodigy could be the perfect replacement. The Vasco da Gama forward is only 18 and does not have much first-team experience behind him.
But he is touted as one of the most exciting talents in South America and given Klopp's expertise of nurturing young talents he could turn out to be another big thing. The Brazilian reportedly wants a move to Anfield at any cost despite interest from the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus and Lazio. However, Klopp may have to cough up around a fee closer to €20 for their young star.