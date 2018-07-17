Goals at three World Cups and 50 for the Socceroos – Cahill's international career in numbers

Sydney, July 17: Tim Cahill announced his retirement from international football after an Australia career that will see him go down as arguably the greatest ever Socceroo.
Cahill, 38, retired after scoring a record 50 goals in 107 appearances for Australia.
We take a look at his international career with the help of Opta data.
3 - Cahill scored at three World Cups. Only Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo, Uwe Seeler and Pele have scored at more (4).
5 - He netted five times against Japan, the most he struck against any nation.
38 - Cahill has scored five (38 per cent) of the Socceroos' 13 World Cup goals.
9 - No player has featured in more World Cup games for the Socceroos (9 – level with Mark Bresciano).
50 - His 50 Socceroos goals put him clear of Damian Mori (29), Archie Thompson (28) and John Aloisi (27) for the most for Australia.
2 - Cahill scored two international hat-tricks – against Fiji in 2004 and Bangladesh in 2015.
28 - Cahill scored against 28 different nations during his international career.
Source: OPTA
