Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Uncapped Tonelli and Piccini called up by Italy after trio drop out

By
Sampdoria star Lorenzo Tonelli
Sampdoria star Lorenzo Tonelli

Rome, October 9: Uncapped defensive duo Lorenzo Tonelli and Cristiano Piccini have been called up to the Italy squad after Danilo D'Ambrosio, Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone all withdrew.

Tonelli has impressed on loan at Sampdoria this season from Napoli and scored the winner against Atalanta on Sunday, while Piccini has settled well at Valencia after joining from Sporting CP in July.

Nice striker Mario Balotelli and Torino's Andrea Belotti have been omitted from Roberto Mancini's squad for Wednesday's friendly against Ukraine and a Nations League clash with Poland four days later after enduring difficult starts to the season.

The former Manchester City manager, however, insists the door has not been shut on the pair and says they will be in contention once again when they return to form.

"Balotelli and Belotti are not going through an extraordinary period," Mancini told reporters.

"When they are at 100 per cent they will come back to the national team.

"And, in any case, they are not the only ones excluded."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue